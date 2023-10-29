In the Week 8 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jerick McKinnon hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

This season McKinnon has collected 23 rushing yards (3.3 per game) on nine carries.

And McKinnon has added 14 catches for 115 yards (16.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.

McKinnon has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0

