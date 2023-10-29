Kadarius Toney has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos allow 257.4 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Toney has 105 yards on 18 receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 26 times, and posts 15 yards receiving per contest.

Toney vs. the Broncos

Toney vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The 257.4 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Broncos' defense is 32nd in the league by conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Toney Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Toney has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (three of seven).

Toney has been targeted on 26 of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (9.6% target share).

He has 105 receiving yards on 26 targets to rank 134th in NFL play with four yards per target.

Toney, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Toney (four red zone targets) has been targeted 9.1% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

