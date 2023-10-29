When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos go head to head in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's 10 receptions (17 targets) have netted him 200 yards (28.6 per game) and one TD.

Valdes-Scantling, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1

