When Noah Gray suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 8 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Gray has hauled in 13 passes on 18 targets for 155 yards and one TD, averaging 22.1 yards per game.

Gray has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0

