Will Patrick Mahomes II Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Patrick Mahomes II's stats can be found on this page.
Mahomes' season stats include 2,017 passing yards (288.1 per game). He is 185-for-266 (69.5%), with 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 33 carries for 214 yards.
Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status:
- Reported Injury: Illness
Week 8 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mahomes 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|185
|266
|69.5%
|2,017
|15
|6
|7.6
|33
|214
|0
Mahomes Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
