The Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 30, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls shot 49% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 48.5% the Pacers' opponents shot last season.

Chicago went 29-17 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.

The Pacers ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Bulls ranked 28th.

The Bulls scored an average of 113.1 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers gave up to opponents.

Chicago went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 119.5 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up more points at home (114 per game) than away (112.2) last season.

The Bulls allowed fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than away (112.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls sunk more treys away (10.6 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, but they posted a lower percentage on the road (35.7%) than at home (36.5%).

Bulls Injuries