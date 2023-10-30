The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, face the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 28, DeRozan produced 20 points, four assists and two blocks in a 118-102 loss versus the Pistons.

Below we will break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-120)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 119.5 points per contest last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 45.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were 26th in the league defensively last season, conceding 26.4 per game.

The Pacers gave up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 17th in the NBA in that category.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 38 23 5 3 1 0 0 1/24/2023 40 33 5 3 0 1 0 10/26/2022 32 17 1 6 0 0 0

