The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on October 28, Conley produced 14 points and five assists in a 106-90 win versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Conley, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.1 points per contest last season made the Hawks the 25th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds on average last season, 19th in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last year, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks gave up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, eighth in the league in that category.

Mike Conley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 30 13 3 6 2 0 0 3/13/2023 28 21 1 6 3 0 1 2/3/2023 30 20 2 8 2 0 1 11/9/2022 29 7 1 13 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.