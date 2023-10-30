Central Division opponents meet when the Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Bulls are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 132 - Bulls 103

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-28.7)

Pacers (-28.7) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.4

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls scored 113.1 points per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) last year, while surrendering 111.8 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Chicago was 20th in the NBA with 42.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Bulls ranked 20th in the NBA with 24.5 assists per contest.

Chicago committed 12.7 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Bulls struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.4 treys per game. They ranked 16th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.

