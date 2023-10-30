How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including Atalanta playing Empoli FC.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Empoli FC vs Atalanta
Atalanta is on the road to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Atalanta (-175)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+400)
- Draw: (+320)

Watch Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina
ACF Fiorentina makes the trip to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Lazio (+125)
- Underdog: ACF Fiorentina (+210)
- Draw: (+230)


