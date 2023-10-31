Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 31
The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 107
Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 219.8
Knicks Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Knicks were the 11th-ranked squad in the league (116 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).
- Last year, New York was second-best in the league in rebounds (46.6 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (42).
- With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks were third-worst in the NBA last year.
- Last season, New York was third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12 per game) but fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).
- Beyond the arc, the Knicks were 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.6) last season. They were 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers owned a top-five defense last season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. On offense, they ranked 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.
- Cleveland ranked second-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.2 rebounds per game. It ranked 25th in the league by grabbing 41.1 boards per contest.
- The Cavaliers delivered 24.9 assists per game, which ranked them 19th in the NBA.
- Cleveland played well in terms of turnovers, as it ranked fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).
- The Cavaliers drained 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) last year, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).
