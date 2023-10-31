The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG

TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 107

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Knicks were the 11th-ranked squad in the league (116 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).

Last year, New York was second-best in the league in rebounds (46.6 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (42).

With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks were third-worst in the NBA last year.

Last season, New York was third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12 per game) but fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).

Beyond the arc, the Knicks were 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.6) last season. They were 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers owned a top-five defense last season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. On offense, they ranked 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.

Cleveland ranked second-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.2 rebounds per game. It ranked 25th in the league by grabbing 41.1 boards per contest.

The Cavaliers delivered 24.9 assists per game, which ranked them 19th in the NBA.

Cleveland played well in terms of turnovers, as it ranked fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).

The Cavaliers drained 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) last year, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

