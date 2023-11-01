Blues vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) take on the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2. The Avalanche fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Wednesday's matchup.
Blues vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blues 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 1-1-2 record in overtime contests this season and a 3-3-1 overall record.
- Across the two games this season the Blues finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Blues have scored three or more goals two times and won each of those games.
- In the only game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned five points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|11th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|1.86
|31st
|6th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|9th
|3rd
|35
|Shots
|24.7
|31st
|5th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|26th
|15th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|4.76%
|32nd
|3rd
|93.75%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|14th
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
