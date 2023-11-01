Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others in the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Thomas' five points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has one goal and four assists in seven games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 12 points in eight games (five goals and seven assists).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 0 2 2 7

