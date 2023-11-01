The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) have a MAC matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (2-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Bowling Green vs. Ball State?

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Bowling Green 32, Ball State 13

Bowling Green 32, Ball State 13 Bowling Green has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Ball State has been an underdog in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (-5.5)



Bowling Green (-5.5) Against the spread, Bowling Green is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Ball State is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Cardinals have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) This season, four of Bowling Green's eight games have gone over Wednesday's total of 39.5 points.

In the Ball State's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Wednesday's total of 39.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 38.4 points per game, 1.1 points fewer than the total of 39.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 41 47.5 Implied Total AVG 30.1 26 31.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-0-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 50.5 48.8 Implied Total AVG 32 30 33.5 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-2 0-4

