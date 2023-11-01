Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Looking to wager on Schenn's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Schenn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

Through seven games this season, Schenn has yet to score a goal.

Schenn has registered a point in one of seven games playedthis year.

In one of seven games this season, Schenn has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Schenn has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 7 Games 4 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

