On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) square off against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Information

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 11 boards.

DeMar DeRozan averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Zach LaVine averaged 24.8 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists.

Torrey Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists last year.

Per game, Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season included 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in NBA).

Grant Williams put up 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Last season, Dwight Powell put up 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Bulls 114.2 Points Avg. 113.1 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.5% Field Goal % 49% 37.1% Three Point % 36.1%

