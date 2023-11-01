The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (2-2) heading into their game against the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) currently features only one player on it. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 from American Airlines Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Out (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.