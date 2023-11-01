The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls shot at a 49.0% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points above the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.

Chicago went 29-17 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.

The Bulls were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Mavericks finished 30th.

The Bulls averaged just 1.0 fewer point per game last year (113.1) than the Mavericks gave up to opponents (114.1).

Chicago went 28-9 last season when it scored more than 114.1 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Bulls scored 1.8 more points per game at home (114.0) than on the road (112.2).

The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than away (112.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls sunk more 3-pointers away (10.6 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, but they posted a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.5%).

Bulls Injuries