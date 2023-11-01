The Chicago Bulls, with a record of 8-14, and DeMar DeRozan (21.9 points per game) next play the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Friday, December 8 at 8:30 PM ET, as the 2023-24 campaign carries on.

Upcoming Chicago games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Spurs A 8:30 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Bucks A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Nuggets H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Heat A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Heat A 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 76ers A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Lakers H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Spurs H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Cavaliers H 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 26 Hawks H 8:00 PM

Chicago's next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Antonio Spurs
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: Frost Bank Center
  • Broadcast: BSSW, NBCS-CHI
  • Favorite: Chicago -2.5
  • Total: 224.5 points

Top Chicago players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
DeMar DeRozan 20 21.9 3.5 4.8 0.9 0.8 45.3% (153-338) 37.3% (19-51)
Nikola Vucevic 22 15.8 10.0 3.2 0.9 0.7 45.4% (148-326) 26.0% (20-77)
Coby White 22 15.2 3.4 4.3 0.9 0.3 42.4% (117-276) 40.4% (63-156)
Alex Caruso 19 9.8 3.4 2.3 1.3 0.8 54.2% (65-120) 47.8% (32-67)
Patrick Williams 22 8.0 4.1 1.2 1.0 1.0 41.1% (65-158) 32.4% (22-68)

