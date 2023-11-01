Buy Tickets for Drake Bulldogs Basketball Games
The Drake Bulldogs (8-1) will be up against the the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 7:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.
If you're looking to see the Drake Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Drake games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Drake's next matchup information
- Opponent: Nevada Wolf Pack
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Dollar Loan Center
- Broadcast: MW Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Drake's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Drake players
Shop for Drake gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tucker DeVries
|9
|19.0
|7.0
|3.2
|1.9
|0.4
|47.3% (61-129)
|31.0% (18-58)
|Kevin Overton
|9
|14.4
|3.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|51.1% (46-90)
|35.2% (19-54)
|Atin Wright
|9
|14.0
|2.0
|1.9
|0.9
|0.0
|41.8% (41-98)
|34.1% (14-41)
|Darnell Brodie
|8
|13.6
|6.9
|1.9
|0.8
|0.8
|66.7% (44-66)
|-
|Conor Enright
|9
|6.8
|3.4
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|45.7% (21-46)
|48.3% (14-29)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.