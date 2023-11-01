The Drake Bulldogs (8-1) will be up against the the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 7:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to see the Drake Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Drake games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Drake's next matchup information

Opponent: Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Drake's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Drake players

Shop for Drake gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tucker DeVries 9 19.0 7.0 3.2 1.9 0.4 47.3% (61-129) 31.0% (18-58) Kevin Overton 9 14.4 3.6 0.9 0.6 0.3 51.1% (46-90) 35.2% (19-54) Atin Wright 9 14.0 2.0 1.9 0.9 0.0 41.8% (41-98) 34.1% (14-41) Darnell Brodie 8 13.6 6.9 1.9 0.8 0.8 66.7% (44-66) - Conor Enright 9 6.8 3.4 2.6 0.9 0.1 45.7% (21-46) 48.3% (14-29)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.