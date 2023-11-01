The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) will next be in action on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Iowa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Iowa State A 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Michigan H 4:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Florida A&M N 4:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UMBC H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Northern Illinois H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Wisconsin A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Rutgers H 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Nebraska H 9:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Minnesota A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Purdue H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Maryland H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Michigan A 5:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Indiana A 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Ohio State H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Penn State A 7:00 PM

Iowa's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Iowa State Cyclones
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPNU
  • Favorite: Iowa State -7.5
  • Total: 152.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Iowa players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ben Krikke 8 18.4 4.9 1.6 1.3 0.4 60.4% (58-96) 33.3% (1-3)
Payton Sandfort 8 13.6 7.9 2.6 0.5 0.1 42.9% (36-84) 34.0% (18-53)
Tony Perkins 8 12.8 5.3 2.5 1.1 0.6 41.2% (35-85) 31.6% (6-19)
Patrick McCaffery 8 11.5 4.1 1.6 0.6 0.4 46.9% (30-64) 33.3% (7-21)
Owen Freeman 8 9.8 3.6 0.6 1.1 2.0 60.0% (30-50) 0.0% (0-2)

