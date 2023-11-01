Buy Tickets for Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball Games
The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) will be on the road against the the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 2:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.
Upcoming Iowa games
Iowa's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Kohl Center
- Broadcast: BTN
Top Iowa players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Caitlin Clark
|10
|29.6
|6.7
|7.6
|1.6
|0.3
|45.9% (100-218)
|36.8% (43-117)
|Kate Martin
|10
|11.6
|5.4
|2.2
|0.9
|1.0
|59.5% (47-79)
|36.0% (9-25)
|Sharon Goodman
|10
|9.6
|5.3
|0.5
|0.4
|1.0
|70.2% (40-57)
|-
|Hannah Stuelke
|7
|11.6
|6.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.1
|68.0% (34-50)
|60.0% (3-5)
|Sydney Affolter
|10
|6.6
|6.1
|1.6
|1.8
|0.2
|57.5% (23-40)
|30.8% (4-13)
