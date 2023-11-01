The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) will be on the road against the the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 2:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Iowa games

Iowa's next matchup information

Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Broadcast: BTN

Top Iowa players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Caitlin Clark 10 29.6 6.7 7.6 1.6 0.3 45.9% (100-218) 36.8% (43-117) Kate Martin 10 11.6 5.4 2.2 0.9 1.0 59.5% (47-79) 36.0% (9-25) Sharon Goodman 10 9.6 5.3 0.5 0.4 1.0 70.2% (40-57) - Hannah Stuelke 7 11.6 6.6 0.7 0.7 0.1 68.0% (34-50) 60.0% (3-5) Sydney Affolter 10 6.6 6.1 1.6 1.8 0.2 57.5% (23-40) 30.8% (4-13)

