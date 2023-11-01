When you're cheering on Iowa State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Cyclones' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Iowa State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Audi Crooks 6 16.0 4.0 0.8 0.3 0.7 Addy Brown 6 12.7 7.2 4.7 0.2 0.5 Nyamer Diew 6 11.2 4.3 2.5 0.3 1.0 Kelsey Joens 6 8.5 5.2 3.0 1.8 0.2 Hannah Belanger 6 7.5 2.0 3.7 0.2 0.5 Isnelle Natabou 6 6.8 5.7 0.3 0.2 0.2 Jalynn Bristow 6 5.7 5.2 1.7 0.2 0.5 Arianna Jackson 6 3.5 2.8 3.3 0.8 0.0 Shantavia Dawkins 6 1.0 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 Mary Kate King 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0

Iowa State season stats

This season, Iowa State has won three games so far (3-3).

The Cyclones are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (0-2 in neutral-site games).

Iowa State's best win this season came on November 6 in an 82-55 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

This season, the Cyclones have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa State's remaining schedule includes five games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Iowa State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 UNC Wilmington H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Iowa H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 North Dakota State H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Troy H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Northern Iowa H 7:30 PM

