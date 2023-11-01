Will Jake Neighbours Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 1?
Can we expect Jake Neighbours lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Neighbours stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Neighbours scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Neighbours has no points on the power play.
- Neighbours averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.