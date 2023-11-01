Mike Conley plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Conley put up six points in his last game, which ended in a 127-113 loss against the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Conley's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Looking to bet on one or more of Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets conceded 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the NBA last season, conceding 40.8 per game.

The Nuggets gave up 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Nuggets were ranked third in the NBA last year, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mike Conley vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 38 7 4 9 1 0 2 4/23/2023 43 19 2 8 3 0 0 4/21/2023 39 12 2 5 2 0 1 4/19/2023 38 14 1 7 2 0 0 4/16/2023 25 8 4 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 23 14 2 5 4 0 0 10/19/2022 32 13 2 8 2 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.