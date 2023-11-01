Northern Iowa's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Panthers are currently 3-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Toledo Rockets.

If you're looking to catch the Northern Iowa Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Northern Iowa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Toledo A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Prairie View A&M H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Alcorn State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Northern Illinois A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Missouri State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Indiana State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 UIC H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Murray State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Belmont A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Southern Illinois H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Evansville H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Bradley A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Missouri State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 UIC A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Valparaiso A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Toledo Rockets
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Savage Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Northern Iowa's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Northern Iowa players

Shop for Northern Iowa gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nate Heise 9 14.3 5.4 3.1 0.8 0.6 48.3% (42-87) 40.0% (16-40)
Tytan Anderson 9 11.0 6.7 2.0 0.9 0.3 52.2% (36-69) 20.0% (2-10)
Jacob Hutson 9 10.0 4.6 1.7 0.4 0.1 55.2% (37-67) 0.0% (0-3)
Trey Campbell 9 9.7 2.0 0.8 1.2 0.1 52.5% (32-61) 60.0% (18-30)
Bowen Born 8 10.8 2.8 2.3 1.0 0.0 33.7% (32-95) 27.1% (13-48)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.