Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Northern Iowa game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Panthers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Northern Iowa Panthers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Northern Iowa team leaders

Want to buy Grace Boffeli's jersey? Or another Northern Iowa player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Grace Boffeli 6 13.7 6.5 1.8 0.5 0.7 Kayba Laube 6 8.2 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.5 Maya McDermott 5 9.2 3.6 3.8 0.8 0.0 Shateah Wetering 6 7.5 4.2 1.7 0.5 0.2 Emerson Green 6 6.8 4.3 1.3 1.2 0.0 Rachael Heittola 6 5.0 2.5 1.0 0.7 0.5 Cailyn Morgan 6 5.0 4.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 Riley Wright 6 4.2 2.3 0.7 0.8 0.2 Taryn Wharton 6 2.8 1.0 1.2 0.3 0.5 Ryley Goebel 1 8.0 7.0 2.0 2.0 1.0

Northern Iowa season stats

This season, Northern Iowa has won just one game (1-5).

The Panthers have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

When Northern Iowa beat the Green Bay Phoenix, the No. 33 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 78-67 on November 6, it was its best win of the season.

The Panthers, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, carry a record of 0-1.

Northern Iowa has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Panthers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Northern Iowa games

Check out the Panthers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Creighton A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 South Dakota State H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Iowa State A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Missouri State A 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Evansville H 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Northern Iowa this season.

Check out the Panthers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.