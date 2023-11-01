The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will be at home against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to catch the Northern Iowa Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Northern Iowa games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa's next matchup information

Opponent: South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: McLeod Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Northern Iowa's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Northern Iowa players

Shop for Northern Iowa gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Grace Boffeli 6 13.7 6.5 1.8 0.5 0.7 47.6% (30-63) 18.2% (2-11) Maya McDermott 6 8.8 3.2 3.3 0.7 0.0 33.3% (19-57) 24.0% (6-25) Emerson Green 7 7.3 3.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 29.0% (18-62) 29.6% (8-27) Shateah Wetering 7 7.3 4.4 1.4 0.4 0.1 40.8% (20-49) 40.0% (6-15) Kayba Laube 7 7.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.4 39.0% (16-41) 37.8% (14-37)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.