Robert Thomas will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche meet at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Looking to bet on Thomas' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Robert Thomas vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Thomas has averaged 21:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In one of seven games this season, Thomas has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Thomas has a point in four of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Thomas has posted an assist in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Thomas has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thomas Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 7 Games 4 5 Points 3 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

