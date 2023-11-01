Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 112-105 win over the Pacers, LaVine tallied 23 points.

Let's break down LaVine's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-115)

Over 25.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of LaVine's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were eighth in the league defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per game last year, best in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach LaVine vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 27 16 3 3 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.