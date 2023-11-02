DeAndre Hopkins vs. Levi Wallace: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll be up against Levi Wallace and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Titans pass catchers' matchup versus the Steelers' secondary, check out this article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Titans vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers
|68.4
|9.8
|25
|77
|7.47
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Levi Wallace Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins paces his squad with 504 receiving yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Tennessee's passing offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks fourth-last in the league with 1,265 passing yards (180.7 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 15th (6.5).
- The Titans have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by putting up 18.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in the NFL with 296.6 total yards per contest.
- Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 27.7 times per game, which is worst in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 24 times (eighth-fewest in league).
Levi Wallace & the Steelers' Defense
- Levi Wallace has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 24 tackles and seven passes defended.
- Defensively, Pittsburgh is ranked 17th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,718 (245.4 per game).
- The Steelers are ranked 13th in the NFL in points conceded, at 21 per game.
- Pittsburgh has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Steelers have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Levi Wallace Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Levi Wallace
|Rec. Targets
|53
|46
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|31
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.3
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|504
|24
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|72
|4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|94
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.