George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll be up against K'Von Wallace and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers receivers' matchup against the Titans' pass defense, continue reading.

Steelers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 71.8 10.3 19 70 8.91

George Pickens vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' team-high 522 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 53 targets) with three touchdowns.

In the air, Pittsburgh has thrown for the fifth-lowest number of yards in the NFL at 1,344, or 192 per game.

The Steelers are only 31st in the NFL in scoring offense, at 16.1 points per game.

Pittsburgh averages 33.1 pass attempts per contest this year, placing it 21st in the league.

In the red zone, the Steelers pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 21 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (61.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 43 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 11th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,624 (232 per game).

So far this season, the Titans have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by surrendering 20 points per game. They rank 13th in the NFL with 339.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Tennessee has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

George Pickens vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

George Pickens K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 53 24 Def. Targets Receptions 28 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.6 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 522 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.6 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 184 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

