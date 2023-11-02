Northern Michigan versus Michigan Tech in a Women's College Soccer match is a game to watch on a Thursday soccer schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Women's College Soccer: Northern Michigan vs Michigan Tech

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Nebraska vs Wisconsin

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Clemson vs Notre Dame

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: California vs UCLA

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Penn State vs Iowa

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Pittsburgh vs Florida State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs San Diego State

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.