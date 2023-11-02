As we enter Week 10 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

8-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

2. Troy

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-2 | 8-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 31-13 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel: ESPN

3. South Alabama

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 33-20 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel: ESPN

4. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th

78th Last Game: W 34-6 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Old Dominion

@ Old Dominion Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

5. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: L 44-27 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: James Madison

James Madison Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

6. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 44-27 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

7. Louisiana

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 33-20 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

8. Texas State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-3 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: L 31-13 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

9. Marshall

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 34-6 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: NFL Network

10. Appalachian State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 48-38 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: NFL Network

11. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

4-4 | 3-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 30-27 vs James Madison

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

12. Arkansas State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 34-24 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

13. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 34-24 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

14. Southern Miss

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 48-38 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

