The AFL slate on Friday is not one to miss. The outings include Essendon Bombers taking on Gold Coast Suns in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Essendon Bombers at Gold Coast Suns

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

North Melbourne Kangaroos at Western Bulldogs

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.