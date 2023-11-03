The St. Louis Blues' (3-4-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, November 3 game against the New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body
Tomas Nosek LW Out Lower Body
Nico Hischier C Questionable Upper Body
Colin Miller D Out Lower Body
Nico Daws G Out Hip
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body

Blues vs. Devils Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

  • The Blues' 14 goals on the season (1.8 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
  • St. Louis' total of 23 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is seventh-best in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -9, they are 26th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

  • New Jersey has scored the third-most goals in the NHL (38 total, 4.2 per game).
  • They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

Blues vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-155) Blues (+130) 6.5

