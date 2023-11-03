How to Watch the Blues vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) -- who've won three in a row -- visit the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN to see the Devils play the Blues.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs Devils Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues concede 2.9 goals per game (23 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Blues have 14 goals this season (1.8 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored just 14 goals over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|8
|2
|4
|6
|10
|7
|53.4%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|8
|1
|3
|4
|1
|6
|37.5%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|8
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|36.8%
|Jakub Vrana
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0%
|Jordan Kyrou
|8
|1
|2
|3
|3
|6
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.
- The Devils' 38 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|9
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|9
|7
|11
|18
|3
|8
|50%
|Tyler Toffoli
|9
|7
|4
|11
|3
|2
|66.7%
|Timo Meier
|9
|2
|6
|8
|4
|4
|75%
|Luke Hughes
|9
|1
|6
|7
|5
|7
|-
