Among the best players to keep an eye on when the New Jersey Devils face the St. Louis Blues on Friday at Enterprise Center -- the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Devils' Jack Hughes and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Blues vs. Devils Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is an important part of the offense for St. Louis, with six points this season, as he has recorded two goals and four assists in eight games.

Kasperi Kapanen has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with four points (one goal and three assists).

This season, St. Louis' Jakub Vrana has three points (one goal, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .913 save percentage (26th in the league), with 63 total saves, while giving up six goals (3.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-1-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Devils Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for New Jersey, Hughes has 20 points in nine games (five goals, 15 assists).

Through nine games, Jesper Bratt has scored seven goals and picked up 11 assists.

Tyler Toffoli's total of 11 points is via seven goals and four assists.

Akira Schmid (1-0-1) has a goals against average of 4.1 on the season. His .863% save percentage ranks 63rd in the NHL.

Blues vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 1st 4.22 Goals Scored 1.75 31st 27th 3.56 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 9th 33.2 Shots 25.1 31st 15th 30 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 1st 44.74% Power Play % 4% 32nd 26th 73.53% Penalty Kill % 78.26% 15th

