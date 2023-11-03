The New Jersey Devils (6-2-1, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) at Enterprise Center. The game on Friday, November 3 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN.

Blues vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-155) Blues (+125) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as an underdog seven times this season, and won three of those games.

This season St. Louis has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

St. Louis has played only one game this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Devils Additional Info

Blues vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 38 (5th) Goals 14 (31st) 32 (20th) Goals Allowed 23 (5th) 17 (1st) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 9 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (9th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues' 14 total goals (1.8 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Blues have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, conceding 23 goals (2.9 per game) to rank fifth.

They have a -9 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

