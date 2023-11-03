The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Saad score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

Saad has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Saad has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

