The St. Louis Blues, Brandon Saad included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Saad in the Blues-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Saad vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Saad Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Saad has averaged 16:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In one of eight games this season, Saad has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Saad has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through eight games played).

Through eight games this season, Saad has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability that Saad hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 26.7% chance of Saad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Saad Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 1 2 Points 2 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

