Bulls vs. Nets November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (0-1) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.
Bulls vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, YES
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 11 boards and 3.2 assists last season.
- Last season, DeMar DeRozan recorded an average of 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.
- Patrick Williams' numbers last season were 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He made 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.
- Torrey Craig's numbers last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He made 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges put up 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.
- Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.
- Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.
- Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field.
- Ben Simmons' stats last season were 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor.
Bulls vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Nets
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|49%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
