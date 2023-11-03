The Chicago Bulls (2-3) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's matchups have gone over 223.5 points just once this season (in five outings).

Chicago's outings this year have an average total of 218.2, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has won one of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -160.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The 105.4 points per game the Bulls score are 10.9 fewer points than the Nets allow (116.3).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Nets 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 32-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 34-14 32-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-15 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-15 32-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.