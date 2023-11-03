The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) play the Chicago Bulls (2-3) at United Center on November 3, 2023.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Nets allow to opponents.

The Nets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 25th.

The Bulls average 105.4 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 116.3 the Nets give up.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up 114.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.8 more points than they averaged in away games (112.2).

Chicago ceded 111.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it allowed in away games (112.5).

When playing at home, the Bulls drained 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.3) than when playing on the road (10.6). However, they owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (35.7%).

