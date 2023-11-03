DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 114-105 loss to the Mavericks (his last action) DeRozan put up 16 points and seven assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on DeRozan's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets conceded 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 45.1 boards per game.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the league).

Defensively, the Nets conceded 11.8 made three-pointers per game last season, seventh in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 17 4 4 0 1 1 2/9/2023 36 14 3 6 0 1 0 1/4/2023 35 22 7 3 0 1 1 11/1/2022 33 20 4 1 1 1 2

