Blues vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 3
The New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) hit the road to play the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) at Enterprise Center on Friday, November 3 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN. The Devils have won three straight games.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Friday's game.
Blues vs. Devils Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Devils 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Devils Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues (3-4-1 overall) have posted a record of 1-1-2 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- This season the Blues scored just one goal in three games and have gone 1-1-1 (three points).
- St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Blues have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.
- In the one game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned five points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|2nd
|4.22
|Goals Scored
|1.75
|31st
|27th
|3.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|10th
|9th
|33.2
|Shots
|25.1
|32nd
|15th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|23rd
|1st
|44.74%
|Power Play %
|4%
|32nd
|25th
|73.53%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.26%
|15th
Blues vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
