Should you bet on Jake Neighbours to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Neighbours stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Neighbours scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Neighbours has zero points on the power play.

Neighbours averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.