Will Jakub Vrana score a goal when the St. Louis Blues take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

Vrana has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Vrana has zero points on the power play.

Vrana's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

