Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 3?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Jordan Kyrou going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kyrou stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Kyrou scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Kyrou has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Kyrou averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.