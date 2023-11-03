Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. If you'd like to wager on Kyrou's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:39 per game on the ice, is -5.

In one of eight games this season, Kyrou has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in three of eight games this season, Kyrou has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Kyrou has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Kyrou hits the over on his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 2 3 Points 3 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

